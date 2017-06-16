3 juveniles arrested for break-in at B & T shooting supplies - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

3 juveniles arrested for break-in at B & T shooting supplies

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Three juveniles have been arrested for a break-in at B & T Shooting Supplies in Middleburg Heights.

Investigators said there was a long pursuit of suspects for miles

At the end of the pursuit, three juveniles were arrested but police are looking for 2 others.

"It's unlucky for the suspects that we have 3 three of the fastest officers in the department and they managed to run them all down and arrest all 3 of them," said Chief John W. Maddox, Middleburg Heights Police Department.

This is not the first time the store has been hit.

A smash and grab happened at the store in September of 2015 where the thieves stole 15 guns.

Call police at 440-243-1234 if you have any information.

