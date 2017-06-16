Woman calls 911 after chicken nuggets were not cooked quick enough

A Texas woman called 911 after her chicken nuggets were not cooked quick enough.

The Waco Police Department said officers were called to a restaurant drive-thru, the woman was wondering why she couldn't get her nuggets for free. Police said she did not get her chicken nuggets for free.

Two Waco Police Department Officers responded to this call. The Facebook post from the police department already has more than 650 shares.

