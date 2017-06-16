Man killed while trying to break up fight on basketball court

Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Thursday night during a basketball game.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was playing basketball with his two nephews at Gawron Park at East 136th Street and Harvard Street on Cleveland's east side when an argument between one of the victim's nephews and an older man broke out.

Police say the victim stepped in and tried to break up the fight. The suspect then tried to provoke him, so the victim walked away. Not happy with how things ended, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the man twice, walked over to him and shot him again, according to witnesses.

The suspect took off before police arrived.

Police and EMS found the victim laying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you were at the playground or have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Cleveland Police Department or by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-623-5464.

