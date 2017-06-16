Michael Symon wears a Golden State Warriors jersey after losing a bet

Chef and Cleveland native Michael Symon had to wear a Golden State Warriors jersey after losing a NBA Finals bet to Guy Fieri.

Symon posed on Twitter he is not happy about it, but a bets a bet. He added next year is the Cavs year.

One Cleveland fan on social media said the photo is painful to look at. Fieri responded saying the jersey looks good on Symon.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals 4-1.

