Basketball is back! Cavs summer schedule released

It's only been days since the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the NBA Finals, but the team is already looking forward to revenge next season.

The NBA released the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the Cavaliers, which begins July 7, just 25 days in between games.

Friday, July 7: Milwaukee vs. Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: Houston vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 10: Golden State vs. Cleveland, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12: 24 team tournament begins.

The Cavaliers will not have any rookies on the team unless they are acquired through trades, but there will definitely be room to improve for some of the younger Cavs players.

