Ohio Congressman wants to expand concealed carry gun laws after Virginia shooting

Congressman Jim Renacci (R-Ohio) is hoping to expand concealed carry gun laws for members of Congress and its staff.

Renacci said the violent rhetoric that many political commentators have taken is to blame for the June 14 shooting which left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R- Alabama) in critical condition.

"We really do need to tone things down," he said. "It should never come to violence."

Renacci praised the Capitol Police Department for its hard work.

He said he is comfortable with security in and around the capitol building, but that there needs to be more protection outside of the building. It is specifically a problem when members of Congress are gathering in large groups, he said.

Firearms are strictly regulated in Washington D.C., but Renacci is trying to pass legislation to allow members of Congress with a valid concealed carry license to carry in the regulated areas.

“I am looking at ways, I know other members are looking at ways to allow members to at least be able to carry to protect themselves,” Renacci said.

Renacci said he was at a bipartisan breakfast group when he heard about the shooting. He said, leadership of both parties need to tone down the rhetoric surrounding gun legislation.

"We shouldn't be anti- anything besides anti- people against America," Renacci said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.