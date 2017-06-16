Your not-so-friendly neighborhood Spider-Man robs loan store in Kent

Photo of the suspect (Source Kent Police)

Police are looking for your not so friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in Kent, Ohio.

A robbery suspect wore a Spider-Man man mask while robbing the Ohio Auto Loans in Kent last Friday. Police said the suspect is white or Hispanic, approximately 6-feet tall and fled in a light blue 4-door Chevy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-673-7732.

Kent Ohio Auto Loans Robbery suspect. Call (330) 673-7732 with info. White or hispanic, approx 6-feet tall, fled in a light blue 4dr Chevy pic.twitter.com/xWJ0hALI01 — Kent_Ohio_Police (@KentOhioPolice) June 16, 2017





This not the first time a robbery suspect wore a super hero mask. In February of 2016 a man in a Deadpool mask robbed a bank in South Point, Ohio.

