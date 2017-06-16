Your not-so-friendly neighborhood Spider-Man robs loan store in Kent

Your not-so-friendly neighborhood Spider-Man robs loan store in - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Photo of the suspect (Source Kent Police) Photo of the suspect (Source Kent Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police are looking for your not so friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in Kent, Ohio. 

A robbery suspect wore a Spider-Man man mask while robbing the Ohio Auto Loans in Kent last Friday. Police said the suspect is white or Hispanic, approximately 6-feet tall and fled in a light blue 4-door Chevy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-673-7732.



This not the first time a robbery suspect wore a super hero mask. In February of 2016 a man in a Deadpool mask robbed a bank in South Point, Ohio.

