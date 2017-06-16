Police search home of alleged Facebook scammer at center of Carl Monday Investigation

A search warrant has been served at the home of a Cleveland woman accused of running a nationwide Facebook scam and defrauding hundreds of moms out of more than $200,000.

On Friday morning, investigators with the Cleveland Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority searched the home of Zienup Sbeih, who was not present at the time of the search. The 23-year-old's Quincy Avenue residence is owned by the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

According to a law enforcement agent working on the case, most of the evidence removed from Sbeih's home were new toys and baby items.

Sbeih reportedly ran a Facebook group for moms called "Zee's Place," where she sold discounted baby essentials, such as diapers, formula and car seats. Sbeih also sold big ticket items to members of the Facebook group, including everything from TVs and iPhones to motorcycles and Disney cruises.

Hundreds of women said they ordered goods from Sbeih but their purchases never got delivered and Sbeih has ignored their requests for refunds.

The Cleveland 19 Investigative Team tracked Sbeih's alleged victims to 34 different states and Canada. Many of the alleged victims are currently working with Cleveland Police and BCI as the agencies conduct their joint investigation.

Sbeih had not been charged with a crime and a warrant has not been issued for her arrest.

