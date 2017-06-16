Drunk driver who killed three teens has license suspended for life

A drunk driver who killed three teenagers was sentenced to 25 years in prison and his drivers license has been suspended for life.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy sentenced Kareem Walton, 21, on Friday.

The accident happened on July 9, 2016.

Walton was speeding westbound on Kirby Avenue when he lost control, went off the north side of the road and struck a tree.

Four passengers were ejected from his 2006 Pontiac G6. Three of the passengers, Takia Jackson, 17, Daija Wynne, 17, and Alexandria Winegarner, 17, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, girls ages 14 and 15, were seriously injured.

