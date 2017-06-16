Steve Harvey snaps back at Flint, MI Cavs critic, but was it appropriate?

Apologies are being demanded from comedian Steve Harvey following comments about Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.

Flint resident Dee Smith says Harvey told him to "enjoy your brown cup of water" during a Wednesday call-in to Harvey's radio show.

The 68-year-old Smith said he told Harvey, a Cleveland native and Cavs fan, the Cavaliers didn't deserve to win the NBA championship.

Harvey later told WSMH-TV in Michigan that he has "great affection" for Flint and that his joke was directed at Smith.

Lead leached into homes in 2014 after Flint began tapping the Flint River. Elevated lead levels were found in some children. Residents were forced to drink and bathe with bottled or filtered water.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says "to make a joke out of a tragedy such as this was in poor taste" and Twitter agreed.

Steve Harvey is garbage. Absolute garbage. Over sports? Get a grip. #FlintWaterCrisis https://t.co/MFS4CXc2Yi — Woody Guthrie (@wolverinethad) June 16, 2017

@IAmSteveHarvey to pledge $1M to help ease the burden of the #FlintWaterCrisis? — Quincy Gardner (@gardnerqd) June 16, 2017

?? Flint water is not a joke! Until you live it shhhhhhhhhh! #flintwatercrisis https://t.co/yquoE0Rv0e — The Slim Reaper (@Supernova1177) June 16, 2017

Some people are backing Harvey, saying it was just a joke.

@IAmSteveHarvey u shed a light on a situation that still hasn't been handled..folks mad at the wrong people...it's a joke #FlintWaterCrisis — Pooh Breezy (@poohbreezync) June 16, 2017

So what do you think? Should Harvey apologize? Sound off on Facebook.

