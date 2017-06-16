Ohio City Burrito starts 'Make Love Fat Again' campaign with free guacamole

Is Ohio City Burrito trying to make Kevin Love fat?

The restaurant posted they have plan to #MakeLoveFatAgain and also stated this plan involves lots and lots of free guacamole. In the Tweet Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is pictured next to some guac.

Dont worry #Cleveland. We have a plan to #MakeLoveFatAgain. Spoiler: It involves lots and lots of free guacamole. pic.twitter.com/mX4HQEodve — Ohio City Burrito (@ocburrito) June 16, 2017

One Cavs fan responded she does not want fat Kevin Love but she is fine with the free guacamole.

nooooooooo, but we will still take the free guacamole — Amy Harber????‍???? (@AmyHarber) June 16, 2017

