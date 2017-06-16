Ohio City Burrito starts 'Make Love Fat Again' campaign with fre - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio City Burrito starts 'Make Love Fat Again' campaign with free guacamole

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Is Ohio City Burrito trying to make Kevin Love fat?

The restaurant posted they have plan to #MakeLoveFatAgain and also stated this plan involves lots and lots of free guacamole. In the Tweet Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is pictured next to some guac.

One Cavs fan responded she does not want fat Kevin Love but she is fine with the free guacamole. 

