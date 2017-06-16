Solon police looking for car theft suspect

Police are asking help from the public to help them identify the man in a video who was involved in the theft of two vehicles from a residence in Solon.

There is a reward available for anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. You can contact Detective Kristi Harvey at 440-337-1463 or Detective Sergeant Jamey Hofmann at 440-337-1465.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.