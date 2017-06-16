High temps may have played factor in death of Perry High student

An 18-year-old was found unconscious in Tuscarawas County this week.

Authorities say Mitchell Williams had been doing law care service prior to the incident.

This is where the Tuscarawas Co. Sheriff says Mitchell Williams died. Coworkers found him unconscious and called 911. pic.twitter.com/xsqLGIduSl — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) June 16, 2017

Coworkers found him at the Ohio Northern University Metzger Nature Center and called 911. He was eventually pronounced dead.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time, but heat is said to have played a factor.

Williams attended Perry High.

"I remember Mitchell as a caring student who fit in really well at PHS. He was liked by all. This is extremely difficult for our school and community," said Perry High School Principal Jason Conrad.

The school also released this statement:

Dear Perry Family, Mitchell Williams, a junior this past year at Perry High School unexpectedly passed away Thursday June 15th. Details of arrangements are unavailable at this time but will be posted once released. The family asks for privacy at this time of sadness. Counselors will be available at the Perry High School Library on Monday June 19th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Please keep Mitchell's family in your thoughts and prayers.

Student Sierra Marchand said he was always there for her.

"He always wanted to talk and he was a daredevil. He always wanted to put himself out there," she said.

Student Dominic Confalone described him as a jokester.

"He was considered the class clown, he would always make us laugh," Confalone said.

Mitchell Williams, 18, had been working a lawn care job when he began to feel ill. He died later that day. It was his first day on the job. pic.twitter.com/wGCABnv4M0 — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) June 16, 2017

"If it's a down day then he'll make you happy he'll be the one telling the jokes to make you happy even when he's not in the best mood and we will miss him," said Ryan Slutz.

Statement from Perry High School following the sudden death of one of its students. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/kM7nHsYBC9 — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) June 16, 2017

