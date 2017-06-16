These Ohio-made decals warn drivers of hot car dangers

A local man has decided to spread awareness about the dangers of hot cars for children and pets.

Keith Ludgwig began making car decals that warn drivers about children and dogs.

“Hey Wait, don’t leave me,” is the message printed on the decal. Ludwig's young grandson is featured on the decal.

Ludwig started producing the decals a year ago. He said he’s sold close to 200, but he often donates them to local organizations.

“This is a big problem not just in Ohio, but across the country,” said Ludwig.

An average of 37 children die in hot cars each year, according to kidsandcars.org.

This week Bath police reported a mother left her three year old daughter to sleep in the car while she shopped in a store. Police in Warren also arrested a man after he left his dog in the car with temperatures soaring in the 90s.

Ludwig sees each decal as a chance to save a life.

“Just to bring the awareness to the people that you have a child here and remember he’s back there," he said.

For more information about how to purchase the decals you can email Ludwig at dynastyeagles@yahoo.com

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.