LISTEN: Hammy pretty much loses it over Edwin Encarnacion's Minnesota moonshot

Now that the Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer playing basketball, all eyes are on the Tribe.

So far this season, the Indians have been about a .500 ball club, sitting a couple of games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central for what feels like weeks.

One silver lining for Tribe fans has been that slugger Edwin Encarnacion has seemed to find a groove as of late, batting .375 in the month of June (heading into Friday's game against the Twinkies).

Encarnacion homered Friday, sending a moonshot into the second deck in Minnesota. This was, obviously, a great way to start the weekend series against the first-place Twins.

You can relive the dinger's majesty below:

Here's Hammy's call:

Three-run Edwing!



And there was noooooooo doubt about it! pic.twitter.com/X1aeKTuByi — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) June 17, 2017

