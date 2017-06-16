3 jailed after Erie County chase

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Sandusky Post was involved in a Friday pursuit on State Route 2 in Erie County.

The pursuit started at 9:56 a.m. and concluded at 2 p.m.

The vehicle involved in the pursuit was a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Devon Davenport, 20, from Cleveland.

He was not injured and was charged with failure to comply with a lawful order, inducing panic, and multiple traffic violations.

He was incarcerated at the Erie County Jail.

He also had multiple felony warrants, and was a parole violator at large with a violent criminal history.

His passenger, Brittany Trionfante, 23, from Cleveland, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released. She was not charged.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that aided Davenport, 24-year-old Anthony Andrews and 18-year-old Haley Karnosh, respectively, were also jailed in Erie County. They were both charged with obstructing official business and complicity to the offense of failure to comply with a lawful order.

