Teen, child killed in Wayne County crash

An 18-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl were killed in a crash late Friday night.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say that Victor Lee DiGiacomo, 18, of Shreve was driving south on State Route 3, just north of Jefferson Road, when he went left of center, striking head-on the car driven by 26-year-old Abby Starcher of Wooster, who was heading northbound.

Starcher had her two daughters in the car at the time of the crash. 7-year-old Elizabeth was pronounced dead at the scene. 6-year-old Shavannah was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, and Starcher was taken to Akron General Hospital. The girls were wearing seat belts, but troopers say they were not using required booster seats.

DiGiacomo was taken to Wooster Community Hospital where he died. He was wearing his seat belt.

Investigators say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

