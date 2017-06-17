Body found behind Cleveland building

Cleveland Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was found behind a building on Cleveland's east side.

Police say that around 2:30 pm Friday, a woman called them after she saw the body behind a building at 11623 Miles Avenue.

The man's identity is unknown. Police say he is a black man, between 25-35 years old and was shot in the head. There were no known witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information on the man or what happened to him should call investigators at (216) 623-5464.

