7 photos from the Avon Duck Tape Festival

Saturday was the second day of the 14th Annual Duck Tape Festival. The event is being held at Veterans Memorial Park.

The festival runs from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. People going get the chance to celebrate all things Duck Tape.

Parking and admission is free.

Different rolls of Duck Tape people can buy at the festival.

Looks like someone from New Jersey showed up to the festival.

The crowd at the festival.

A duck tape sculpture of an elephant.

A duck tape sculpture of a lion.

A seal balancing a roll of duck tape.

