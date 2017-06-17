Fundraiser in Bay Village held to help cancer patients

A charitable bike ride was held in Bay Village to help cancer patients. The Village Project helps cancer patients by preparing and delivering meals to them.

The event was held at Bay Village Middle School. One of the routes for fundraiser the was 35 miles.

Money was also raised by holding an auction for an E-Bike. For more information on the Village Project you can click this link.

