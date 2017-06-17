VIDEO: Shaq dancing like LeBron James on the basketball court

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal waves to fans as he is honored during a game between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons after he was inducted in the Magic Hall of Fame, Friday, March 27, 2015. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)

Video was posted on social media of Shaquille O'Neal hitting LeBron James' signature dance. The video posted by HomeTeamHoops shows Shaq practicing his post moves and three-point shots.

While making 3s Shaq kept yelling Steph Curry, after another make O'Neal performed LeBron's dance.

Go to the :24 mark for the dance. Shaq and LeBron played together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2009-10 season.

O'Neal only made one three-point shot during the regular season in his career.

