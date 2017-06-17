Coast Guard rescues 9 people from a capsized rowboat east of the Cuyahoga River

The Coast Guard rescued 9 people from a capsized rowboat in the inner harbor east of the Cuyahoga River Saturday morning. Around 9 a.m. the watchstander at the Coast Guard Station at the Cleveland Harbor received a call from a man stating he was part of a group of rowers.

The man who called said he was from a rowing school and a wake from a different boat had caused the rowboat to capsize throwing the rowers into the water. The man stated he was on a small vessel following the rowers and could not take all nine people to safety.

The Coast Guard said a 25-foot response boat launched from the station and rescued the nine people. All the rowers were wearing life jackets and there were no medical concerns.

"Thankfully, it doesn't happen often but every once in a while the rowing shelves are pretty narrow and there's a lot of weight on board and this morning it was a little too close," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Laura Roesch, Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor.

The Coast Guard wants to remind people to always wear a life jacket while on the water. People should also have a second way to call for help other than a cell phone.

