Myles Garrett diagnosed with lateral foot sprain, should be ready for training camp

The Cleveland Browns announced defensive end Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain. The 2017 1st overall pick should be ready for training camp.

Garrett was evaluated by the Browns Head Team Physician and a foot and ankle specialist.

According to the AP Garrett was rushing Brock Osweiler during a drill when he went down with the injury. The AP also reported he missed time earlier this spring with an unspecified injury.

