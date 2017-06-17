Why are the Cleveland Indians wearing light blue uniforms?

The Indians, and all MLB teams, will be wearing special blue-detailed uniforms this Father’s Day Weekend. It’s part of MLB’s fight against prostate cancer.

MLB first partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation in 1996. The jerseys are made by Majestic.

New Era produced the caps. Players will also have the option to use blue-themed shoes, socks, batting gloves, wristbands, etc.

Lineup cards in team dugouts will also be blue. Also, blue-stitched Rawlings baseballs will be used in all weekend games.

MLB says it will donate all royalty payments from the merchandise to the Stand Up to Cancer Foundation.

Father’s Day will also wrap up the annual Home Run Challenge, where fans can pledge money for each home run their team hits from June 1-17.

The Home Run Challenge has raised $45 million since it began in 1997. Fans are also encouraged to share memories of their fathers online using the hashtag #MLBDads.

