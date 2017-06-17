Police looking for suspects involved in Beauty Shop robber in East Cleveland

Police are looking for thieves after a robbery at a Beauty Shop in East Cleveland. The incident happened at King's Beauty Shop on Euclid Avenue.

The owner's daughter was behind the counter when the three suspects pointed a gun at her and attacked her. The suspects made her open the cash drawer and ran off with the money and the merchandise.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

