Alianna DeFreeze's family raises money to help kids with transportation to school

The parents of a Cleveland murdered teen celebrated her fifteenth birthday with a foundation fundraiser. It’s been five months since the murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

On Jan. 26, 2017 as Alianna waited on a bus to school, she was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered. Police found her body in abandoned house on Fuller Avenue days later.

Her father Damon DeFreeze and Stepmother Tonya are celebrating with a barbecue style fundraiser for the foundation that they created in her name, The Alianna DeFeeze Let’s Make a Change Foundation.

“My spirit is happy because I know she's in a better place she's resting,” said Tonya DeFreeze.

"She's happy she's smiling down. She loves stuff like this she would be running all through here right about now,” said Damon DeFreeze.

Through the Foundation they said they want to help underprivileged students find transportation to school and get rid of abandoned homes.

They are also working to push the Alianna Alert Bill which would require schools to notify parents within one hour if their child is marked absent.

In March the DeFreezes spoke to lawmakers in Columbus. According to the Ohio General Assembly website, the bill is still making its way through committees.

"It could've saved her life. It would be a great accomplishment to know that if a child comes to school late or even doesn't come to school at all their parents will be notified,” said DeFreeze.

