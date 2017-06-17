Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical accident at Put-In-Bay

A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend.

A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat.

The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong.

Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie says when he jumped in too, he felt the electricity in the water. "The second my toe hit the water jumping in I knew there was current. I felt like I was hit with stun gun.", said Currie.

Currie says his son Evan was convulsing from the shock, but managed to surface one more time.

"He came out of it and one last struggle to the surface and and yelled, electricity."

Currie's wife grabbed the cord from the shore power, the current stopped and the younger of the two boys made it out of the water with the dog. But 19-year-old Evan was still underwater.

Evan was convulsing and eventually died from his injuries. His father says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources did a thorough examination of his boat and found no problems. But Currie believes the short came from the dock.

The Currie family will hold a funeral service for Evan on Monday in Dublin.

On Saturday night, the Miller Marina released a statement, saying their hearts and prayers go out to the family.

Marina officials also say they had an electrician do an inspection and all power outlets were found to be in proper order and functioning normally.

The ODNR continues to investigate.

