Carl Monday wins coveted "Silver Circle Award"

One of Carl Monday's trench coats is being auctioned to benefit WVIZ/PBS. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland 19 News investigative reporter Carl Monday has won the "Silver Circle Award" at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Awards, or the Lower Great Lakes chapter of the Emmy awards held Saturday night in downtown Cleveland.

Monday is considered the Dean of Cleveland investigative reporters, and has set the standard for investigative journalism in Northeast Ohio.

Monday's career has spanned over 45 years and he has captured more than 150 national, regional, and local awards.

His 13 Emmys for investigative reporting are tops in local Emmy history. His 47 total Emmys also include statues for news writing, breaking news and crime reporting.

Carl's investigations have been seen on air on WOIO-TV, Cleveland 19 since 2007.

