Child dies after being hit by a car in Cleveland neighborhood

A 3-year old girl has died after Cleveland police say she was hit by a car Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the child, identified as Ni'mya Crosby, was struck when she ran into the street at 2729 Loop Drive, near the downtown area.They think she attempted to follow her older brother when she darted out into the street.

She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver, 27-year-old Demario Horton remained on the scene. He was not impaired and was not believed to be speeding. He was arrested for having a suspended driver's license.

Ni'Mya's aunt has started a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.