Woman beaten and robbed at downtown parking garage, police seek - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman beaten and robbed at downtown parking garage, police seek suspect

The suspect used the victim's credit cards at several stores, including Target at Steelyard Commons. (Source: Cleveland Police) The suspect used the victim's credit cards at several stores, including Target at Steelyard Commons. (Source: Cleveland Police)
He was caught on tape exiting the store. (Source: Cleveland Police) He was caught on tape exiting the store. (Source: Cleveland Police)
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should call police. (Source: Cleveland Police) Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should call police. (Source: Cleveland Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed a woman in a parking garage in downtown Cleveland. 

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, June 15th, in a parking garage at 1212 Huron Road. 

The suspect stole the woman's purse and used her credit cards a several places. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect leaving the Target in Steelyard Commons a few hours later. 

The victim's name and condition have not been released. 

Police hope that anyone with information on the suspect's identity will contact investigators at (216) 623-5318. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly