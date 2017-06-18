Woman beaten and robbed at downtown parking garage, police seek suspect

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should call police. (Source: Cleveland Police)

He was caught on tape exiting the store. (Source: Cleveland Police)

The suspect used the victim's credit cards at several stores, including Target at Steelyard Commons. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Cleveland Police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed a woman in a parking garage in downtown Cleveland.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, June 15th, in a parking garage at 1212 Huron Road.

The suspect stole the woman's purse and used her credit cards a several places. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect leaving the Target in Steelyard Commons a few hours later.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Police hope that anyone with information on the suspect's identity will contact investigators at (216) 623-5318.

