Columbus teen dies in Lorain County crash

A Columbus teen is dead after the car she was riding in was struck by a truck Saturday afternoon.

Kiara Stowers, 18, died at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. The driver, 19-year-old Elijah Ross of Pickerington was not hurt in the crash.

Deputies with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Ross failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of State Routes 18 and 511 in Brighton Township, and he was struck by a pickup truck. Ross was northbound on SR 511 and the truck was heading Westbound on SR 18.

Stowers had to be extricated by first responders.

The truck's driver, 34-year-old James Young of Norwalk, had minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Allen Hospital where he was treated and released.

All three victims were wearing their seat belts when the crash happened. Troopers do not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.