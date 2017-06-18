J.R. Smith wishes everyone a Happy Father's Day with a picture of his 3 daughters

J.R. Smith wished everyone a Happy Father's Day with a picture of his three daughters on social media.

The caption on his instagram said 'Happy Fathers Day Fellas'.

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Smith snapped a picture of himself and his two daughters, one day after the baby was released from the hospital. He posted the photo of Dakota on his chest and other daughter Demi right beside them on Instagram. He also tagged his wife Shirley with the following caption:

teamswish #wcws?? @jewey808 (My big WCW)

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 24, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Little Dakota was born five months early, and has been under intense hospital care since her birth. She was released on Tuesday, May 23.

CLICK HERE to see more pictures of Dakota's Homecoming.

