One of the biggest NFL agents is based in Beachwood, Ohio

Due to movies like "Jerry Maguire" people may have a distorted view of what a pro football agent goes through on a daily basis. Cleveland 19 sat down with NFL "Super Agent" Neil Cornrich based in Beachwood, to get the inside story on what the daily grind is like for him as one of the top agents in sports today.

He has a strong client list that includes heavy hitters like Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien, Ted Ginn Jr. Marshall Yanda and Brandon Scherff and top college coaches like Bob Stoops, Brett Bielema, and Kirk Ferentz.

