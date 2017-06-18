56-year-old woman dead after a house fire in Olmsted Falls

A 56-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in Olmsted Falls. Around 4 a.m. investigators responded to the 8200 block of Brentwood drive for a report of a house fire and a woman trapped inside.

8 fire departments responded to the scene. According to police upon arrival firefighters began attacking the fire and attempting to make entry into the residence.

Around 4:30 a.m. Lori Leigh Oberc-Hauck was found in a second story bedroom and was removed from the residence. She later died at the hospital.

The Olmsted Falls Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall are investigating at this time.

