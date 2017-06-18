Amber Alert canceled: one year-old girl found safe

An abducted one-year-old child in Licking County, Ohio has been found safe, therefore cancelling the Amber Alert.

Newark police say Keiria Marie Trent was being watched by her sister when the father came to the residence and took her Sunday evening.

The incident happened in Newark at the mother's House.

The suspect, 27 year-old Matthew R Trent, was arrested at a farm near Newark a few hours later. The child was found with him and was unharmed.

Police say Trent will face a slew of charges Monday morning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.