16-year-old shot several times on Cleveland's East Side

A teenage boy is recovering in the hospital after getting shot late Saturday night in Cleveland. Police said the shooting happened around East 79th and Ansel Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The teen was taken to University Hospitals. Cleveland police haven’t provided any updates about the teen’s condition.

Neighbor Christopher Gilmore hit the ground, when the bullets started flying.

“Next thing I know I heard pop pop pop!,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore said that hearing gun shots in the area isn’t uncommon.

“What can be done to change the situation to make it a little more peaceful you know? It’s like what can you do?,” said Gilmore.

