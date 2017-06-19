One person dies in overnight house fire on Cleveland's west side

Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire that killed one person late Sunday night on Cleveland's west side.

Crews were called to a two-story home located at 5410 Train Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Initially, firefighters reported that occupants were trapped in the home.

West. 54 & Train ave. House on fire with trapped victims. #cleveland #firefighters — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) June 19, 2017

Cleveland EMS confirmed one person died in the fire, but the victim's identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

