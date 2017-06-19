Bronny and Bryce wish LeBron a Happy Father's Day (video)

LeBron James' boys wished their dad a Happy Father's Day and let him know who they think is the best basketball player in the NBA. Watch the video here:

His two children, 12--year-old LeBron Jr. (aka Bronny) and 10-year-old Bryce, shared the video on the Uninterrupted Facebook page on Sunday. His daughter Zhuri was not in the video.

"You're the best player in the NBA," Bronny said, "but you'll never beat me at Call of Duty." Maybe LeBron can't be the best at everything?

