15-year-old Akron boy stabbed to death during fight

A 15-year-old boy was killed Sunday during a fight.

Akron police say officers responded to the 200 block of West Long Street Sunday around 7:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, Ramel Jones was lying on the ground with a stab wound to his stomach.

Jones was taken immediately to Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Jones came over to the house on Long Street with a metal pipe and started a fight. A 16-year-old boy pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

Jones death has been ruled a homicide. So far, the 16-year-old boy has not been charged.

