One year ago: Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Championship

Once a champion, always a champion for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 2017 NBA Finals may not have been for the taking, but the Cavs can still claim 2016 NBA champions.

Last year's basketball championship was the first title in Cleveland for any of the major sports teams in 52 years. We all remember how that series ended, with a 3-1 series comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

There were so many memorable moments during the game; LeBron's "The Block," Kyrie's "The Shot," and Kevin's "The Stop."

And what about the city? The game was played in Oakland, but Cleveland's streets were filled with people that left the Cavs watch party at the Q or by fans who made the journey into town to celebrate with the entire city.

