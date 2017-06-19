Ohio woman reunited with lost tortoise after two-week search

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - It took two weeks, the kindness of both friends and strangers and a $700 reward, but a tortoise that went missing is back with its owner in Ohio.

Otis the California desert tortoise escaped from Kathie Heisinger's home in Sebring in Mahoning County on May 30.

Carnival workers soon found him and took him 20 miles away to Stark County, where he once again escaped.

The man who then discovered Otis on a road took him home to his children. After reading about the missing tortoise in the newspaper, the man called Heisinger, who was reunited with her beloved pet of 25 years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.