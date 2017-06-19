More than 80 dogs rescued from suspected NH puppy mill

One of the Great Danes rescued from a New Hampshire puppy mill (Source: Facebook)

Multiple law enforcement agencies and the Humane Society rescued 84 Great Danes from a New Hampshire puppy mill on Friday.

According to the Humane Society, the dogs were removed from a New England mansion, which officials considered an unexpected place for a puppy mill.

Police said they responded to two homes to serve a search warrant for reports of animal neglect. Crews that went in to the home said they discovered a "putrid smell," and observed feces and debris smeared all across the walls.

Some of the dogs were caged for an unknown amount of time, many without water, according to the Humane Society. Officials said some of the Great Danes were underweight, and had infections and irritated eyes.

At least one person was arrested for animal cruelty charges.

The dogs are not yet ready for adoption. According to the New Hampshire-area Humane Society, all of the dogs have medical issues and need treatment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.