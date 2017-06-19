Man with large knife robs pizza delivery driver

A pizza delivery driver was robbed Sunday evening while dropping off an order.

Cody Harris told Stow police when he arrived at 1438 Hibbard Drive, a white man with a large knife opened the door and demanded all of his money.

The suspect, later identified as Matthew Robert Guzik, 45, told Harris he was robbing him because of his marital problems and that he was feeling very angry. He also gave a false name to make the order but actually lived at the Hibbard address.

Guzik then took the delivery vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, and fled the scene. Harris was not injured.

Police found Guzik in Sagamore Hills, Ohio, Monday morning. He was arrested without incident, and taken to Summit County Jail.

Guzik was charged with aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree and will be arraigned Monday afternoon.

