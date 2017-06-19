7-year-old girl, Wayne County man killed in head-on crash

The Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a young girl and a Wayne County man.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Plain Township Friday night. Victor Lee DiGiacomo, 18-years-old of Shreve, was driving a 2000 Toyota on Route 3 near Jefferson Road when he collided with Abby Starcher, 26-years-old of Wooster. Starcher was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi with her two daughters, 6-year-old Shavannah and 7-year-old Elizabeth.

During the crash investigation, deputies discovered that DiGiacomo crossed the double-yellow line and crashed head-on with Abby's vehicle.

Deputies say Victor and Elizabeth died from their injuries. Abby and Shavannah were treated at an area hospital for serious injuries.

Elizabeth was not using a booster seat properly and Victor was not hearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

