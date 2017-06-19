Police: Wanted man stole $75,000

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Derrick Whatley.

Whatley is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Akron Police for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Police say he walked into the victim’s apartment, pistol whipped the victim and stole approximately $75,000 before fleeing the scene.

Whatley, 33, is 5’10” and weighs 205 pounds. He has a bald head, brown eyes and is believed to be hiding somewhere in Akron. He has a previous address near the 300 block of Madison Ave. in Akron.

If you have any information in reference to Derrick Whatley, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.