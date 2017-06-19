Rhoden family murders investigation heats up, 4 wanted for questioning

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader is asking for help from the public in the ongoing investigation into the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County.

Investigators in the murder investigation are asking for information regarding the following persons :

George "Billy" Wagner, III, 46

Angela Wagner, 46

George Wagner IV, 25

Edward "Jake" Wagner, 24

Investigators are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings, or transactions that the public may have had with these individuals, which could be personal, business, or otherwise. Specifically, information could include, but is not limited to, information regarding vehicles, firearms, and ammunition.

The persons listed are formerly residents of Peterson Road in Peebles, Ohio and are currently believed to be residing in Alaska.

Those who have information are asked to call the BCI tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111. Any information provided will remain confidential, and a $10,000 reward is still in effect.

Back in April, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office released a video message from Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing. They are pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved ones.

Eight members of the Rhoden, Gilley, and Manley families were found dead on April 22, 2016.

Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murders. To make a donation to the reward fund, make a check out to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers and in the memo line write Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.

Mail the check to:

Deputy Dave Weber

c/o: Ross County Sheriff’s Office

28 North Paint Street

Chillicothe, Ohio 45601

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.