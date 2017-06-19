Man fires shots while chasing child's mother through house

Police are looking a 26-year-old Akron man who they say shot at his child's mother while he chased her through the house.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of East Emerling Avenue Friday night around 9 p.m.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, told police her children’s father, Darius Lavell Mitchell, texted her and told her to have her friends leave. Several minutes later, Mitchell broke in and confronted her. Mitchell then fired several shots at her as he chased her inside of the house. He eventually left.

The victim was not injured.

Officers signed warrants for domestic violence, aggravated burglary and felonious assault on Mitchell, of East Buchtel Avenue in Akron.

He is described as a black male, 5’11” and 170 lbs. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

