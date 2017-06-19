How many people have died from Electric Shock Drowning?

As we look into the tragic death in a Put-in-Bay marina, we have learned there is actually a name for what happened to 19-year-old Evan Currie. It's called Electric Shock Drowning and it is a very rare way to die with fewer than 100 reported cases in the country.

When Evan jumped into the water from a boat to save the family dog, he ended up being electrocuted and drowning.

There's an organization tracking these kinds of deaths.

The Electric Shock Drowning Prevention Association said it's hard to know for sure how many people have died from this because they believe hundreds of cases have not been reported. Dating back to 1986, there are approximately 90 cases in the United States.

The organization has several tips for boaters, and explains the most common ways the electrocution happens.

Kevin Ritz is one of the founders of ESDPA and has a very powerful reason for why he's involved in the association. He lost his son to ESD and it has become his work to try and prevent this in the future. This video was funded by the US Coast Guard and walks people through what they call the silent killer.

