Calling hours, funeral set for North Canton couple murdered in own home

Family and friends will gather later this week to say goodbye to Rogell Eugene John II, 71, and his wife, 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.

Calling hours for the North Canton couple are scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in East Canton.

One man, George Brinkman, 45, has been arrested and charged in their deaths.

Police: Suspect charged with Stark County double murder, connected to North Royalton triple homicide

Stark County Sheriff's Office said Brinkman knew the couple. He dated the couple's daughter some time ago and worked for them as their house sitter.

So far no motive has been released.

Police say Brinkman also killed a mother and her two adult daughters inside their North Royalton home. Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, Taylor and Kylie were found dead a week ago Sunday night.

He recently appeared in court for arraignment, where the judge set a $75 million bond. He has yet to appear in court for the murder of the North Canton couple.

The investigation is ongoing.

