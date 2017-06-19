Akron police officer on paid leave after chase, shooting

Akron police shot and injured a man after a chase Monday.

They say the man tried to elude officers after an attempted traffic stop in the area of Chittenden and McKinley streets.

They say after a chasing the man through backyards near the 1100 block of McKinley, there was a confrontation in the driveway of a house on the 600 block of Roscoe Avenue.

Police said they'd been giving the man verbal commands to drop his gun throughout the foot chase. They said an officer fired and struck the man in the torso after continued commands to drop the gun.

The officer was not injured.

A handgun was recovered where the man was apprehended.

The man was taken to Akron City Hospital. He has not yet been identified.

The officer is a four-year veteran with the department. He'll be placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting is under investigation.

